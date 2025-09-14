OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. Sells 1,701 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Down 0.0%
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $50.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.99. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $48.28 and a 52 week high of $50.78.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Ride the Luxury Retail Wave with These 3 High-End Brand Stocks
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Wall Street Quietly Bets Big on These Chinese Tech Giants
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Meta’s $600B U.S. Investment: Bearish or Bullish for Shares?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.