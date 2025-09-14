Insider Selling: NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) VP Sells $1,654,160.00 in Stock

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,654,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 48,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,528,505. This trade represents a 18.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $165.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.81. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $77.49 and a one year high of $175.96.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 88.22% and a net margin of 1.78%.The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NRG. Melius Research began coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Melius began coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NRG Energy from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on NRG Energy from $133.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Read More

