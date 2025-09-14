Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Insider Sells $1,000,440.00 in Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) insider Dustin Hamilton sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $1,000,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,693.55. This trade represents a 30.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Dustin Hamilton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 5th, Dustin Hamilton sold 346 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total transaction of $48,491.90.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of SFM stock opened at $135.98 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.72 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.86.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.320 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.120-1.160 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Unified Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.9% in the second quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.6% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Alteri Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SFM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.73.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

