Insider Selling: Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) EVP Sells $1,355,760.00 in Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) EVP Patrick O’neil sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.56, for a total transaction of $1,355,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 57,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,312.80. The trade was a 26.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $63.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $64.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 0.28.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.51. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 45.29%. The company had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 231.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IONS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $43.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.88.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

