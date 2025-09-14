Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF $PRFZ Stock Holdings Decreased by OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. reduced its position in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,959,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,728 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,021,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,668,000 after purchasing an additional 11,897 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 884,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,506,000 after purchasing an additional 21,330 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,550,000 after purchasing an additional 36,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 670,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,065 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PRFZ opened at $45.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.98. Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $45.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.