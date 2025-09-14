The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Short Interest Down 79.8% in August

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 92,900 shares, a drop of 79.8% from the August 15th total of 459,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.6 days.
a2 Milk Price Performance
OTCMKTS ACOPF opened at $5.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average is $5.14. a2 Milk has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $6.07.
a2 Milk Company Profile
