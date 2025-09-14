The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Short Interest Down 79.8% in August

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 92,900 shares, a drop of 79.8% from the August 15th total of 459,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.6 days.

a2 Milk Price Performance

OTCMKTS ACOPF opened at $5.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average is $5.14. a2 Milk has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $6.07.

a2 Milk Company Profile

The a2 Milk Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells A2 protein type branded milk and related products in Australia, New Zealand, China, other Asian countries, and the United States. The company also engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and commodity products. It offers its products under the a2 Milk and a2 Platinum brands.

