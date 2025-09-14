Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 518,400 shares, a drop of 79.8% from the August 15th total of 2,562,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.1 days.

Adriatic Metals Price Performance

Shares of ADMLF stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.26. Adriatic Metals has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $4.31.

About Adriatic Metals

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It primarily explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, gold, and barite deposits. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Vare Silver Project covering an area of approximately 44 square kilometers located in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

