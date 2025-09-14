Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 518,400 shares, a drop of 79.8% from the August 15th total of 2,562,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.1 days.
Adriatic Metals Price Performance
Shares of ADMLF stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.26. Adriatic Metals has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $4.31.
About Adriatic Metals
