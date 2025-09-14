AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 600 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AGL Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AGLXY opened at $5.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.47. AGL Energy has a 52 week low of $5.21 and a 52 week high of $8.45.

AGL Energy Company Profile

AGL Energy Limited engages in the supply of energy and other essential services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. It engages in the retail of electricity and gas; retail of broadband, mobile, and voice services; and provision of solar and energy products and services.

