Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Shares Down 4.6% – Should You Sell?

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.07 and last traded at $14.96. 67,817 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 908,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAL. Zacks Research lowered shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Caleres from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caleres presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Caleres alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Caleres

Caleres Trading Down 5.3%

The firm has a market cap of $504.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average is $15.09.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The textile maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.16). Caleres had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $658.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is 16.00%.

Institutional Trading of Caleres

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Caleres by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Caleres by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caleres by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,569 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Caleres by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Caleres by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.