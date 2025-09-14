Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading Down 5.2% – Should You Sell?

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $63.61 and last traded at $63.79. Approximately 2,840,555 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 7,630,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.61.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 1,678.67 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.52.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 1.45%.The business had revenue of $401.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 37,955 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total transaction of $2,026,417.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,378,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,996,817.57. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 25,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 225,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,749,348. The trade was a 9.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,477 shares of company stock valued at $14,924,815 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BE. Banque Transatlantique SA increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 227.6% in the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 2,160.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 674.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Further Reading

