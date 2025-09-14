IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Trading Down 4.4% – Should You Sell?

Ihi Corp (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.36 and last traded at $28.36. Approximately 1,067 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 14,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.68.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.40 and a 200-day moving average of $23.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). IHI had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 21.69%.

IHI Corporation designs and builds engineering solutions in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Resources, Energy and Environment; Social Infrastructure; Industrial Systems and General-Purpose Machinery; and Aero Engine, Space and Defense. The company engages in the manufacturing, sale, and provision of services related to power systems plants for land use and power systems for chips; carbon solutions comprising boilers and storage facilities; components for nuclear power plants; bridges and water gates, transport systems, shield systems, and concrete construction materials; vehicular turbochargers, parking, heat treatment and surface engineering; transport machineries; logistics and industrial systems; and rotating machineries comprising compressors, separation systems, and turbochargers for ships.

