Itm Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Itm Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.84, but opened at $0.81. Itm Power shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 1,100 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ITMPF shares. Peel Hunt raised Itm Power to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank raised Itm Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71.

ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its product portfolio includes TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a cutting-edge 20 MW module for large-scale projects.

