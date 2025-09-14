JTC (LON:JTC) Trading 12.6% Higher – Time to Buy?

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 12.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,336 ($18.12) and last traded at GBX 1,322 ($17.93). 2,580,555 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 237% from the average session volume of 765,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,174 ($15.93).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JTC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,025 price target on shares of JTC in a report on Monday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 price target on shares of JTC in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 price target on shares of JTC in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JTC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,208.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of £2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29,789.64 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 952.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 900.53.

JTC is a publicly listed, global professional services business with deep expertise in fund, corporate and private client services. Every JTC person is an owner of the business and this fundamental part of our culture aligns us with the best interests of all of our stakeholders. Our purpose is to maximise potential and our success is built on service excellence, long-term relationships and technology capabilities that drive efficiency and add value.

