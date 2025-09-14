GS Chain (LON:GSC) Trading Up 19.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of GS Chain plc (LON:GSC – Get Free Report) were up 19.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.39 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.39 ($0.01). Approximately 109,017 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 936,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).

GS Chain Stock Up 19.4%

The firm has a market cap of £1.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -554.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.53.

GS Chain Company Profile

GS Chain Plc (LSE: GSC) seeks to identify an opportunity within the technology sector, conduct the necessary due diligence and subsequently complete an acquisition that would benefit its shareholders.

While the Board of Directors’ experience spans across a wide range of business sectors, the board will focus its energy in the technology space; specifically targeting a company that leverages state of the art technology in automotive, fintech, real estate, banking, finance, telecommunications, or blockchain industries.

