GS Chain (LON:GSC) Trading Up 19.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of GS Chain plc (LON:GSC – Get Free Report) were up 19.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.39 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.39 ($0.01). Approximately 109,017 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 936,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).
GS Chain Stock Up 19.4%
The firm has a market cap of £1.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -554.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.53.
GS Chain Company Profile
While the Board of Directors’ experience spans across a wide range of business sectors, the board will focus its energy in the technology space; specifically targeting a company that leverages state of the art technology in automotive, fintech, real estate, banking, finance, telecommunications, or blockchain industries.
