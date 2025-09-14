VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

VAT Group AG – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.81, but opened at $38.36. VAT Group shares last traded at $38.41, with a volume of 3,837 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VACNY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of VAT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of VAT Group to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.35.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves, multi-valve units, vacuum modules, and edge-welded metal bellows in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service.

