Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Shares Down 4.3% – Here’s What Happened

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $472.88 and last traded at $467.37. Approximately 24,441 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 164,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $488.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $560.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $476.57.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Down 4.6%

The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $447.56 and its 200-day moving average is $429.67.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $11.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.31 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 18.10%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.51%.

Insider Activity at Group 1 Automotive

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Steven Mizell sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total value of $219,439.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8 shares in the company, valued at $3,343.84. This trade represents a 98.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.34, for a total transaction of $3,285,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 82,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,939,731.78. This represents a 7.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 39.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 4.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 43,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,887,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3.3% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter worth $702,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 211.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

