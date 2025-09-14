Mammoth Resources (CVE:MTH) Trading Up 23.1% – Still a Buy?

Mammoth Resources Corp. (CVE:MTH – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 23.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 161,582 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 143,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Mammoth Resources Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$5.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03.

Mammoth Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mammoth Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Tenoriba property consisting of four concessions, including Mapy, Mapy 2, Mapy 3, and Fernanda covering a land package of totalling 5,333 hectares located in the Sierra Madre precious metal belt in southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.