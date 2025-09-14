Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO) Stock Price Up 5% – Still a Buy?

Zenas BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBIO – Get Free Report) shares rose 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.72 and last traded at $21.18. Approximately 176,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 185,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zenas BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Get Zenas BioPharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Zenas BioPharma

Zenas BioPharma Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $851.89 million and a P/E ratio of -5.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.82.

Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.23).

Institutional Trading of Zenas BioPharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Zenas BioPharma during the first quarter worth about $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zenas BioPharma by 41.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Zenas BioPharma during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zenas BioPharma by 13.9% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Zenas BioPharma by 32.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter.

About Zenas BioPharma

(Get Free Report)

Zenas BioPharma, Inc is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transformative immunology-based therapies for patients. The company was founded by Lonnie O. Moulder Jr on November 12, 2019 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zenas BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenas BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.