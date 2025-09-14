Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. Sells 23,225 Shares of Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Stock

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 23,225 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $307,731.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 20,600,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,951,629.75. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 11th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 350,566 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $4,655,516.48.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 239,612 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $3,170,066.76.

On Friday, August 22nd, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 500,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $6,640,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 5,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $66,250.00.

On Tuesday, August 19th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 1,300,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $16,900,000.00.

On Monday, August 4th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 200 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $2,602.00.

On Friday, August 1st, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 705 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $9,179.10.

On Thursday, July 31st, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 90,542 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $1,181,573.10.

On Wednesday, July 30th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 32,361 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $421,663.83.

On Tuesday, July 29th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $652,500.00.

GTX opened at $13.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average of $10.77. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $13.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Garrett Motion’s payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GTX. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Garrett Motion in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Research lowered Garrett Motion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Garrett Motion in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Garrett Motion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 4,655.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

Further Reading

