Joshua Smiley Buys 10,000 Shares of Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stock

Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) insider Joshua Smiley acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.91 per share, for a total transaction of $289,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 86,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,721.64. The trade was a 13.05% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Zai Lab Trading Up 1.0%

ZLAB stock opened at $32.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.78 and its 200 day moving average is $34.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.04. Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $20.17 and a 1-year high of $44.34.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.37). The company had revenue of $109.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.66 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 49.68% and a negative return on equity of 27.32%. Zai Lab has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. MPM Bioimpact LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 4.2% during the first quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 833,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,128,000 after purchasing an additional 33,659 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,649,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 29.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 93,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 21,026 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 214.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $75.00 target price on Zai Lab and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.35.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

