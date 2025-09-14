Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) CEO Buys $199,973.29 in Stock

Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) CEO Damien Mcdonald purchased 6,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.97 per share, for a total transaction of $199,973.29. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,753 shares in the company, valued at $3,182,260.41. This trade represents a 6.71% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Enovis Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:ENOV opened at $31.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.85 and its 200 day moving average is $32.71. Enovis Corporation has a 12 month low of $25.47 and a 12 month high of $49.83.

Get Enovis alerts:

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $564.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.80 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 37.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.78%. Enovis’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Enovis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.050-3.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Enovis Corporation will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Enovis from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Enovis from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Enovis from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Enovis from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Enovis from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enovis

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENOV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Enovis by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,107,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,356,000 after buying an additional 621,069 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enovis by 191.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 810,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,772,000 after purchasing an additional 532,648 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Enovis by 2,566.0% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 533,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,397,000 after purchasing an additional 513,200 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enovis by 682.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 498,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,627,000 after purchasing an additional 434,646 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Enovis by 42.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,382,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,352,000 after purchasing an additional 411,744 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enovis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.