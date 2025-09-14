Short Interest in AMB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMFC) Declines By 60.0%

AMB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMFC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

AMB Financial Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AMFC opened at $25.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average of $22.60. AMB Financial has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

About AMB Financial

AMB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for American Community Bank of Indiana that provides financial services to customers in Indiana. The company provides savings, checking, health savings, individual retirement, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

