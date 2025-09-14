Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 716,900 shares, a drop of 45.3% from the August 15th total of 1,311,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Aroundtown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

AANNF opened at $3.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average is $3.06. Aroundtown has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $3.92.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, and London. The company invests in commercial and residential real estate properties. It also engages in hotel, office, and shopping related activities. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

