AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Short Interest Update

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 900 shares, a decrease of 52.6% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AKITA Drilling Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of AKTAF stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1.42. AKITA Drilling has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $1.79.

About AKITA Drilling

AKITA Drilling Ltd. operates as an oil and gas drilling contractor in Canada and the United States. It is involved in the drilling oil and gas wells, potash exploration and development wells, geothermal wells, disposal wells, and carbon storage wells, as well as wells to be developed into storage caverns for gas.

