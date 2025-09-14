AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Short Interest Update

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 900 shares, a decrease of 52.6% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AKITA Drilling Stock Down 2.3%
Shares of AKTAF stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1.42. AKITA Drilling has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $1.79.
About AKITA Drilling
