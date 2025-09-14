Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Ingevity Corporation $NGVT

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ingevity by 2.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Ingevity by 21.6% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Ingevity by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Ingevity by 12.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Ingevity by 119.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE NGVT opened at $58.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24. Ingevity Corporation has a 1-year low of $28.49 and a 1-year high of $60.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.50 and a 200-day moving average of $44.04. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.37. Ingevity had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a positive return on equity of 84.92%. The company had revenue of $365.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Ingevity has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingevity Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NGVT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

