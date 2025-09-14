Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Has $2.82 Million Position in CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 91,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 30,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,835,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 34.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 4.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 33,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Lauren Y. Snyder sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $158,197.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,865.12. This represents a 14.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 68,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,008,810.32. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS opened at $71.65 on Friday. CMS Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $63.97 and a 12 month high of $76.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. CMS Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.540-3.600 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.5425 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.20%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

