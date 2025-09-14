Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Purchases 4,124 Shares of Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the quarter. Cintas comprises about 0.8% of Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $6,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cintas by 646.4% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.54.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $202.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.85. Cintas Corporation has a 12-month low of $180.78 and a 12-month high of $229.24.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 17.53%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.99 EPS. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.710-4.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cintas’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total transaction of $1,136,121.48. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,904,049.15. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $3,821,790.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 622,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,557,080.80. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

