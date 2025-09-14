Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO Shares Purchased by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 581.8% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 188.6% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $122.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial set a $120.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brown & Brown

In other news, Director Paul J. Krump purchased 2,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.31 per share, with a total value of $249,884.18. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,488.43. This represents a 100.11% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.44 per share, with a total value of $91,440.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,200. The trade was a 25.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Brown & Brown stock opened at $93.61 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.38 and a 12-month high of $125.68. The company has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.47.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 17.29%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

