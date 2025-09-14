Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Purchases 3,783 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises 0.7% of Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $6,166,000. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 342,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,552,000 after acquiring an additional 14,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $182.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.32. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $221.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 5.81.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Arete started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.80 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.82.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,624.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

