Linde PLC $LIN Shares Acquired by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.63.

Linde Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $482.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $472.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $462.91. The stock has a market cap of $226.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.95. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $408.65 and a 52-week high of $487.49.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.85 EPS. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total transaction of $23,815,274.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 480,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,479,445.34. This represents a 9.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

