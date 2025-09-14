Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Raises Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDS. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 40,436.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 430,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,536,000 after buying an additional 429,028 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,795,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,180,160,000 after buying an additional 137,874 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,148,000. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,445,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS opened at $362.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $396.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $424.34. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.82 and a 1 year high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $585.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.70 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.800-17.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.39, for a total value of $1,320,315.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,650.79. The trade was a 39.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.60, for a total transaction of $1,106,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 44 shares in the company, valued at $19,474.40. This represents a 98.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,031 shares of company stock valued at $5,825,481. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FDS. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $405.00 to $355.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $448.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, June 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $424.44.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

