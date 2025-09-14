Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Acquires 34,760 Shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF $ROUS

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS – Free Report) by 2,454.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,760 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROUS. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares during the period. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,934,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,541,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,910,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ROUS opened at $56.76 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.36 and a 1-year high of $57.08. The company has a market capitalization of $497.79 million, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.34.

The Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (ROUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford Multi-factor Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. The index relies on value, momentum and quality factors, among others. ROUS was launched on Feb 25, 2015 and is managed by Hartford.

