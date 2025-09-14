Platt Investment Counsel LLC Sells 2,942 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Platt Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 14.3% of Platt Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Platt Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $462,545,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,480,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,401,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414,265 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,056,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,180,000 after buying an additional 5,645,200 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,161,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,382,000 after buying an additional 4,306,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH stock opened at $65.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.72. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

