Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 457 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 2.5% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $22,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.05, for a total value of $3,328,555.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,636,125.55. This trade represents a 13.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total value of $10,456,032.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,330,922.26. This represents a 36.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,094 shares of company stock valued at $26,521,861. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA opened at $580.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $525.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.99. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $465.59 and a 52-week high of $601.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $574.60 and its 200-day moving average is $558.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.Mastercard’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Mastercard from $650.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $645.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $626.54.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

