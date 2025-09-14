Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Has $2.01 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,543 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 1,566.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 511.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $820.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $797.62.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $646.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $180.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.26. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $532.65 and a 12-month high of $813.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $725.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $683.46.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total value of $27,929.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,606.69. The trade was a 4.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 1,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.90, for a total transaction of $887,663.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,704.10. This represents a 98.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,879 shares of company stock worth $7,558,613. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

