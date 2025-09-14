Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 258,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,855 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 2.3% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $20,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of WFC opened at $81.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $51.75 and a twelve month high of $84.83. The stock has a market cap of $260.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.25.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Dbs Bank raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on WFC

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.