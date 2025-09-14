Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 258,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,855 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 2.3% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $20,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.3%
Shares of WFC opened at $81.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $51.75 and a twelve month high of $84.83. The stock has a market cap of $260.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.25.
Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Dbs Bank raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.
View Our Latest Research Report on WFC
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wells Fargo & Company
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Ride the Luxury Retail Wave with These 3 High-End Brand Stocks
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Wall Street Quietly Bets Big on These Chinese Tech Giants
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Meta’s $600B U.S. Investment: Bearish or Bullish for Shares?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.