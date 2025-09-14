Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 603.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,506 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,452,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468,408 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 17,353,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,484,000 after acquiring an additional 301,908 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,207,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071,484 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,831,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,746,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,506 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $41.94 on Friday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a twelve month low of $30.94 and a twelve month high of $42.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.92. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Announces Dividend

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

