Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $4.49 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the first quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $166.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.73. The company has a market cap of $258.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.49. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.12 and a 12-month high of $186.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.91.

Get Our Latest Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.