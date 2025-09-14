Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 18,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 114,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,396,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $665,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $100.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $130.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.44. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.74 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.