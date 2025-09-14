Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $20.37 Million Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $20,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $394.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $262.65 and a 12-month high of $395.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.15.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

