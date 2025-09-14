Robert W. Baird Cuts Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $48.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Chewy from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.72.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $34.72 on Thursday. Chewy has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $48.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 99.20, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.47 and its 200-day moving average is $38.31.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 50.45%. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Chewy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.280-0.330 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Chewy news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,727 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $312,601.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 276,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,903,047.94. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William G. Billings sold 20,142 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $716,450.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 29,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,034.48. The trade was a 40.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,008,777 shares of company stock worth $1,252,444,321. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 150.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 104.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 412.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Chewy by 34.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

