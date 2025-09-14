Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. $HIMS

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 262,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $13,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,435,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,969,000 after acquiring an additional 397,310 shares during the period. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,920,000 after purchasing an additional 700,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at $58,403,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,967,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,571,000 after acquiring an additional 540,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BIT Capital GmbH raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 1,642,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,536,000 after acquiring an additional 112,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 23,107 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $1,091,805.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 63,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,239.50. This trade represents a 26.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Chi sold 17,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $1,021,844.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 278,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,649,576.50. This represents a 5.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,384,728 shares of company stock valued at $71,149,098. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $55.48 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average of $45.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.35, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 4.98.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 9.63%.The firm had revenue of $544.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.6% on a year-over-year basis. Hims & Hers Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

