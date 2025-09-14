NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEXT shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of NextDecade in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded NextDecade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded NextDecade to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on NEXT
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextDecade
NextDecade Trading Down 10.7%
Shares of NextDecade stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.35. NextDecade has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.73.
NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). Equities research analysts anticipate that NextDecade will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.
NextDecade Company Profile
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NextDecade
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Ride the Luxury Retail Wave with These 3 High-End Brand Stocks
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Wall Street Quietly Bets Big on These Chinese Tech Giants
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Meta’s $600B U.S. Investment: Bearish or Bullish for Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.