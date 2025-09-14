Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $239.8333.

BAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Credicorp from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Credicorp to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd.

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $266.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $244.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.80. Credicorp has a twelve month low of $165.51 and a twelve month high of $268.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 18.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Credicorp will post 21.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,786,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 102,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

