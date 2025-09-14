Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2025

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTFree Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.9% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST stock opened at $50.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 110.17 and a beta of 0.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

