Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. $HRI

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Herc were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Herc by 1,831.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRI opened at $126.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.81. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.18 and a 52-week high of $246.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.22, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.58. Herc had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 0.61%.The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.23 million. Analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 325.58%.

HRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Herc from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Herc from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Herc from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.60.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

