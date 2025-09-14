Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) Receives $134.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.7143.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EHC shares. Stephens upgraded Encompass Health from an “overweight” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Encompass Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Encompass Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Encompass Health from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Encompass Health

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Patrick William Tuer sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $126,061.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,329,177.14. The trade was a 5.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 7.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 112.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,640,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Encompass Health by 5,474.1% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of EHC stock opened at $126.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $87.85 and a 12 month high of $127.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. Encompass Health had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Encompass Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.340 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 14.87%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.