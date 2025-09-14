Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prosperity Bancshares

Insider Transactions at Prosperity Bancshares

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total value of $33,595.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 93,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,276,553.85. This trade represents a 0.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 15,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 175.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,383,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,939 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4,674.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,426,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,033 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $53,398,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 14.6% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,232,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,739,000 after purchasing an additional 412,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $25,491,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Up 0.0%

PB stock opened at $67.79 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $61.57 and a twelve month high of $86.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.53.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 29.37%.The firm had revenue of $310.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.18%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.