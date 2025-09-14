Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.0741.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Lyft from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lyft from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lyft from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Lyft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Roth Capital raised Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th.

Get Lyft alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Lyft

Lyft Stock Up 1.6%

LYFT stock opened at $18.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 77.59, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.33. Lyft has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.23.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Lyft had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 1.51%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lyft will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lyft

In related news, CEO John David Risher bought 5,926 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.88 per share, with a total value of $100,030.88. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 11,797,266 shares in the company, valued at $199,137,850.08. This trade represents a 0.05% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Erin Brewer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $258,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 525,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,064,085.16. This trade represents a 2.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,821 shares of company stock valued at $960,566. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lyft

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 162.6% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,943 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 1,242.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.