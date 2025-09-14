Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.1818.

VSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Price Performance

NYSE VSCO opened at $26.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $48.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.20.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.75–0.550 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the first quarter worth $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the second quarter worth $35,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the second quarter worth $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 141,000.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 677.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

Further Reading

